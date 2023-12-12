Baseball’s $700 Million Man

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss Shohei Ohtani’s record-setting contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. They’re also joined by the Washington Post’s Ben Golliver to assess the NBA’s first in-season tournament. Finally, they discuss Joel’s story about his tenure at ESPN and what it’s become now.

Ohtani (4:31): Did the Dodgers actually get a bargain?

In-season tournament (23:41): Was it a flop or is it here to stay?

ESPN (47:57): What is the Worldwide Leader trying to be?

Afterball (1:08:30): Josh on Bills coach Sean McDermott talking about the teamwork of … the 9/11 hijackers.