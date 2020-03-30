When Will Sports Be Back on TV?

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by the Athletic’s Joe Vardon to talk about the push to get games back on television. They also discuss the HBO documentary The Scheme, and Josh interviews tennis player Kristie Ahn about what an athlete does when she can’t leave her house.

Sports on TV (03:16): TV networks have paid billions to televise sports. What’s going to happen to all that money? And will those dollar signs push leagues to get games on TV as soon as possible?

The Scheme (18:24): Is the HBO documentary on corruption in college basketball worth watching? And what should we think of its protagonist, Christian Dawkins?

Kristie Ahn (39:37): What’s life like for a pro tennis player who can’t be on the court?

Afterball (01:02:13): Stefan on the spitball and the Spanish flu pandemic.