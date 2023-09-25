Stefan Fatsis is joined by writer and podcaster Spencer Hall to talk about a busy weekend in college football. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh discusses Major League Baseball’s playoff races, and the future of Shohei Ohtani. Finally, Slate’s Nadira Goffe and Defector’s Dan McQuade assess the budding Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship, and a new documentary about Kelce’s brother, Jason.

College football (2:30): Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes finally lost, and badly.

MLB (20:20): Are the Atlanta Braves the best offensive team in baseball history?

Kelce (39:30): Will the Swifties take over the NFL?