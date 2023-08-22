The Blind Side’s Blind Spots

Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Yahoo Sports’ Henry Bushnell to talk about Spain’s Women’s World Cup victory and the turmoil that preceded it. The New York Times’ Kurt Streeter joins to discuss the controversy over The Blind Side. Finally, ESPN’s Luis Miguel Echegaray assesses Lionel Messi’s brilliant opening month with Inter Miami.

Spain (3:27): The story behind La Roja’s World Cup win and everything that came before.

The Blind Side (28:12): Revisiting the book and the movie in light of Michael Oher’s allegations.

Messi (52:56): Could anyone have imagined that his transition to America would go this well this quickly?