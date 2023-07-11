The End of the New York Times Sports Department

Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by the Washington Post’s Ben Golliver to discuss Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League debut. The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans also joins to talk about baseball stars Elly de la Cruz, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Shohei Ohtani. Finally, legendary New York Times sports columnist Robert Lipsyte comes on to talk about the demise of the Times sports department.

Wembanyama (5:45): What happened with Britney Spears? And what about his iffy debut?

MLB (29:46): A look at the game’s most exciting players.

New York Times (51:06): A Times legend on what comes next for the paper’s sports section.