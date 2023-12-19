D.C. Sports at a Crossroads

Joel Anderson, Josh Levin, and Slate’s Alex Kirshner discuss Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension. They also talk about the Washington Capitals and Wizards reportedly leaving D.C. for Northern Virginia. And finally, they examine why every college quarterback is in the transfer portal.

Draymond (4:43): What’s next for him and for the Warriors?

Wiz and Caps (26:12): Are they actually leaving or is this just a classic case of owner extortion?

Portal (45:53): Why so many quarterbacks are switching teams.

Afterball (1:06:58): Joel on North Dakota State’s very lopsided basketball victory.