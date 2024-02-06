The JuJu and Caitlin Show

Joel Anderson and Josh Levin are joined by the Athletic’s Chantel Jennings to discuss women’s college basketball stars JuJu Watkins and Caitlin Clark. The Washington Post’s Will Hobson also joins to talk about his piece on the broken promises of the NFL’s concussion settlement. Finally, U.S. senator and New York Knicks legend Bill Bradley discusses his one-man show Rolling Along.





Watkins and Clark (4:29): The biggest stars in women’s hoops are living up to the hype.

Concussion settlement (23:50): Retired players with dementia aren’t getting the money they believe they’re owed.

Rolling Along (44:24): Why the politician and basketball star is telling the story of his life.

Afterball (1:03:22): Josh on Zach LaVine, L.T. Levine, and athlete name homophones.