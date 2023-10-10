The Superteam Finals Are Here

Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Athletic’s Sabreena Merchant to talk about the WNBA Finals matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty. Aaron Schatz of the FTN Network also joins to discuss the badness of the New England Patriots and whether Bill Belichick’s job is at risk. Finally, Defector’s Dave McKenna comes on for a conversation about swimmer Diana Nyad and the adversary committed to exposing her as a fraud.

WNBA (3:31): Do the Liberty still have a chance to make it a series?

Patriots (24:26): What’s gone wrong in New England and could Belichick be on his way out?

Nyad (49:21): The swimmer vs. her debunker.

Afterball (1:07:21): Stefan on teams losing football games after failing to take a knee.