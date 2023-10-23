Michigan’s Spygate

Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, are joined by Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley to talk about allegations that the Michigan football team is running a sign-stealing operation. They also discuss flag football becoming an Olympic sport. Finally, ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski comes on for a conversation about the National Hockey League’s ban on rainbow-colored Pride Tape.

Michigan (1:54): Are the Wolverines cheating? And what does a guy named Connor Stalions have to do with it?

Flag football (23:12): Will NFL players take the field at the 2028 Games?

Pride Tape (41:54): The Arizona Coyotes’ Travis Dermott defied the ban. What happens now?

Afterball (01:05:41): Stefan on the first woman kicker in college football who’s also a rated tournament Scrabble player.