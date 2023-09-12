Coco Wins the Big One

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about Coco Gauff’s big breakthrough at the U.S. Open. They also discuss Texas’ win over Alabama, and whether the Longhorns are back, baby. Finally, the Washington Post’s Ben Golliver joins to assess Team USA’s non-medal-winning performance at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Coco Gauff (2:48): Why her first grand slam victory felt so monumental.

Texas-Alabama (26:50): Are the Longhorns rising up or is the Crimson Tide on the way down?

FIBA World Cup (44:49): Why did Team USA flop again? Does it matter?

Afterballs (01:13:15): Joel on Willie Jeffries and Stefan on how Billie Jean King and a deodorant manufacturer secured equal pay for women at the U.S. Open in 1973.