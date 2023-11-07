How Bobby Knight Broke America

Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Joel Anderson assess the life and career of basketball coach Bobby Knight, who died last week at age 83. They also review Victor Wembanyama’s awe-inspiring opening weeks in the NBA. Finally, the Athletic’s Dan Robson joins to discuss the tragic death of hockey player Adam Johnson, who was slashed in the neck by a skate blade.

Knight (4:39): The legendary coach was a symbol of toughness and egomania.

Wemby (24:45): The French giant is even better than we thought.

Hockey death (45:25): Will a horrifying on-ice tragedy change anything about the game?

Afterball (1:08:39): Josh on the latest abuse allegations against tennis player Alexander Zverev.