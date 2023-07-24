Messi’s Miami Magic

Josh Levin is joined by the Athletic’s Steph Yang to talk about the opening days of the Women’s World Cup. Author Jonathan Clegg also joins to discuss Lionel Messi’s MLS debut. And the Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay assesses the 2023 Tour de France and the Netflix documentary Tour de France: Unchained.

Women’s World Cup (3:32): What are the main takeaways from the U.S. win over Vietnam?

Messi (20:31): What does success look like for Messi, his club, and Major League Soccer?

Tour de France (40:01): How a close race turned into a rout for Jonas Vingegaard.

Afterball (58:20): Josh on the Kolbe Conative Index.