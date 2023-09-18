Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles

Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay to talk about quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ (possibly) season-ending injury. Gay also discusses American cyclist Sepp Kuss’ historic grand tour win at the Vuelta a Espana and the controversy that preceded it. And finally, the Athletic’s Sabreena Merchant assesses the big storylines in the WNBA playoffs.

Rodgers (2:22): Is it too soon to laugh about him doing his own research?

Kuss (19:30): Should the cyclist’s team and his teammates have challenged him or allowed him to win?

WNBA (38:20): Can anyone take down the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces?

Afterball (59:23): Josh on the MLS story of the year: an Argentinian who is not Lionel Messi.