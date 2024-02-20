The NBA’s All-Star Catastrophe

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss whether the NBA All-Star Game is fixable. They also talk about whether Fanatics and Nike are destroying the sports uniform. Finally, writer Abraham Josephine Riesman joins to explain the allegations against wrestling impresario Vince McMahon and why they matter.

All-Star Game (3:16): What can the league do to revive what used to be a showcase event?

Uniforms (22:53): Baseball players say their new clothes are the pits. What happened?

McMahon (42:37): What’s next for pro wrestling and the man who’s controlled it for decades?

Afterball (1:01:43): Josh on the time the mayor of San Francisco insulted the 49ers’ backup quarterback.