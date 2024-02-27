Is Court-Storming Over?

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss whether court-storming should be banned for good. The Washington Post’s Sally Jenkins also joins to explain why she believes the NCAA is cheapening Caitlin Clark’s scoring records. Finally, they assess the NCAA’s latest legal trouble and what comes next.

Court-storming (4:41): Is it even possible to stop students from rushing the court?

Clark’s records (22:48): The AIAW’s Lynette Woodard and Pearl Moore deserve respect and attention.

NCAA (41:20): How much longer can the house of cards stay standing?

Afterball (56:18): Joel on the precarious existence of the NBA’s G League Ignite.