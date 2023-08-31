One Year: 1955 - The Team Nobody Would Play

The Cannon Street All-Stars dreamed of playing in the 1955 Little League World Series. Their biggest obstacle didn’t come on the field. In the year that Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a public bus, these Black 12-year-olds became unlikely civil rights pioneers—and faced the wrath of a white society that wasn’t ready to change.





Josh Levin is One Year’s editorial director. One Year’s senior producer is Evan Chung.





This episode was produced by Kelly Jones and Evan Chung, with additional production by Sophie Summergrad.





It was edited by Joel Meyer and Derek John, Slate’s executive producer of narrative podcasts.





Merritt Jacob is our senior technical director.





