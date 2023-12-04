Sympathy for Florida State?

Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and the Ringer’s Bryan Curtis assess the decision to leave Florida State out of the College Football Playoff at the expense of Alabama. They also discuss Sports Illustrated using AI writers. And Stefan and Josh follow the continuing saga of LSU’s Kim Mulkey and Angel Reese.

Florida State and Alabama (3:50): A total outrage or a totally understandable decision?

Sports Illustrated (21:28): What does the magazine’s AI mess say about the present and future of sports media?

Mulkey and Reese (39:36): The question that went unasked when the LSU basketball star returned.

Afterball (1:00:19): Stefan on the origins of a famous quotation from baseball Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby.