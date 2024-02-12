The Chiefs Are Super

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the 49ers, the performances of Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy, and how the new overtime rules played out. CNBC’s Alex Sherman also comes on to explain whether a new multi-network streaming deal will change how we watch sports.

How the Chiefs won (3:41): This Mahomes guy is pretty good.

Overtime (20:07): Did the 49ers screw up by taking the ball first?

Streaming (35:47): What you need to know about the new service and the future of sports TV.

Afterball (51:49): Stefan on the Chiefs’ legendary Black scout Lloyd Wells.