Chiefs vs. Bills: Different Year, Same Story

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh discuss the Bills' astonishing proclivity to lose to the Chiefs, plus how the Eagles steamrolled the Commanders. The panel also chats about Madison Keys’ shocking victory at the Australian Open. Finally, they get into the Philadelphia 76ers’ disastrous season, and Alex has an Afterball about Arkadag F.C., and the (disputable) win streak of the soccer club from Turkmenistan.





On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts discuss EA Sports' sinking stock price.





NFL Conference Championships (2:01): Chiefs and Eagles win again





Madison Keys (23:58): The American wins The Australian Open





Philadelphia 76ers (45:13): The catastrophically bad season continues





Afterballs (55:57): The world-beating football club from Turkmenistan?





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





