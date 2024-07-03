Candice Lim and Slate culture writer Nadira Goffe excavate and preserve the internet history of Ayo Edebiri, a star in the making whose Letterboxd reviews should be crystallized in amber. They break down her best internet moments and discuss Edebiri’s social media presence since The Bear, from her dedication to Ireland to the fan-shipping that has percolated into real-life speculation.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim.