Roger Goodell Says Black Lives Matter

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the NFL’s about-face on players and social activism. They also assess the different roads taken by the NBA and Major League Baseball to returning to play. Finally, they interview Bao Nguyen, the director of the documentary Be Water, on the life of martial arts legend Bruce Lee.

NFL (05:44): Roger Goodell, Drew Brees, Colin Kaepernick, and the changing conversation about civil rights and pro football.

NBA and MLB (24:54): There’s labor peace in the NBA and labor strife in pro baseball. What does that say about those two leagues?

Be Water (39:31): The latest film in ESPN’s 30 for 30 series is about Bruce Lee, and about racism in America.

Afterballs (01:02:56): Josh and Joel on black football coaches and Stefan on a man who could have played in the majors.

