What Happened to Equal Pay?

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin check in with ESPN’s Chicago Bulls documentary The Last Dance. They also discuss the latest turn in the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s equal pay lawsuit. Finally, the Hang Up and Listen Quarantine Magazine Club discusses the 1998 Sports Illustrated story “Where’s Daddy?”

The Last Dance (02:33): Assessing the episodes on Jordan’s gambling and political stances (or lack thereof).

Equal pay lawsuit (22:02): A judge ruled against the USWNT. What happens next?

Quarantine Magazine Club (41:24): Looking back at a story on athletes and out-of-wedlock children and the controversy it kicked up.

Afterballs (01:00:00): Stefan on Pele’s final competitive match and Josh with another round of pandemic sports trivia.