What Was The Last Dance?

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the final episodes of ESPN’s documentary The Last Dance. Announcer Ian Eagle also joins to talk about the challenge of calling games remotely. Finally, they assess the NFL’s proposed modifications to the Rooney Rule.

The Last Dance (01:29): What we learned, and didn’t learn, about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Remote broadcasting (22:22): A veteran sportscaster on what it’s like to call a huge sporting event from a studio.

Rooney Rule (44:49): Does it make sense to offer teams better draft picks to hire minority coaches and executives?

Afterballs (01:01:54): Stefan on 19th century baseball and smoking and Josh on Michael Jordan’s absence from NBA Jam.

