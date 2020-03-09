Is the Hot Hand Real?

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by the Wall Street Journal’s Ben Cohen to talk about the latest on the coronavirus and sports. They also interview Cohen about his book The Hot Hand: The Mystery and Science of Streaks. Finally, they assess a chaotic week in New York professional basketball.

Coronavirus (1:52): When will our sense of American exceptionalism end and reality set in?

Hot hand (19:35): What the latest research tells us about the elusive “zone.”

Knicks and Nets (39:24): James Dolan is beefing with Spike Lee and Brooklyn just fired its coach. Yowza.

Afterballs (59:48): Stefan on team handball and Joel on Carl Crawford.





