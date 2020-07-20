Athletes and Anti-Semitism

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Power Plays’ Lindsay Gibbs discuss the Washington NFL team’s sexist workplace culture. They also examine the WNBA’s rocky preseason. Finally, Joel, Stefan, and Josh Levin discuss anti-Semitic remarks by the Philadelphia Eagles’ DeSean Jackson.

Washington and sexual harassment (02:08): Will the NFL force Daniel Snyder to sell? Is that even the point?

WNBA (20:12): The league is facing off-court stories about the shabby treatment of Elena Delle Donne and a revolt against the Atlanta Dream’s co-owner, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Anti-Semitism (40:58): What to make of DeSean Jackson’s comments and the response (or lack thereof) that followed.

Afterballs (01:00:06): Joel on Mike Konrad and Stefan on Leeds United.