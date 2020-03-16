The NFL Has a New CBA

Joel Anderson and Stefan Fatsis talk about the latest on the coronavirus and sports. They are joined by former NFL player Domonique Foxworth and former NFL executive Andrew Brandt to break down the league’s new labor deal. Hall of Fame soccer player Julie Foudy assesses the women’s national team’s equal-pay fight. Finally, they interview Tegan Hanlon of Alaska Public Media about the Iditarod sled-dog race.

Coronavirus (02:25): The reality of life without sports has set in.

NFL (16:37): Did the players get fleeced by the owners?

Women’s soccer (37:52): The U.S. Soccer Federation argued that “indisputable science” proved that its World Cup-winning women’s team was inferior to men.

Iditarod (52:36): As the rest of the sports world ground to a halt, the Iditarod mushes on across Alaska.