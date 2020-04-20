Michael Jordan, the Bulls, and the Last Dance

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss ESPN’s documentary on the Chicago Bulls, The Last Dance. They also talk about whether the NBA’s new development program is a threat to college basketball and assess the state of sports media during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Last Dance (05:38): What we made of the first two episodes of the 10-part documentary.

G League (22:46): Jalen Green is passing on the NCAA to go pro. What does that mean for the future of basketball?

Sports media (37:33): How the pandemic will change sports journalism.

Afterballs (53:34): Stefan on his daughter’s Scrabble triumphs and Josh on KO Pete McBride.





