What Happened to the Warriors and Kevin Durant

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the latest on sports and the coronavirus. They also talk with the Athletic’s Ethan Strauss about his new book on the Golden State Warriors, The Victory Machine. And the Hang Up and Listen Quarantine Magazine Club convenes to discuss Bill Russell’s “How I Psych Them.”

The pandemic (03:48): ESPN televising HORSE and Major League Baseball’s insane plan to restart the season.

The Victory Machine (23:36): The decline and fall of the Warriors’ basketball dynasty.

Quarantine Magazine Club (44:29): A conversation about a classic Sports Illustrated piece about sports and psychology.

Afterballs (01:01:46): Stefan on SI’s 1963 profile of Bill Russell and Josh with some sports trivia.