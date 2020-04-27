Let’s Have an NFL Draft at Home

In this Hang Up Plus preview, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by David Roth to talk about the socially distanced NFL Draft.

Further in the episode, Lindsay Gibbs of Power Plays joins to talk about when and if women’s sports leagues will come back. Finally, Mike Schur of Parks and Recreation and the Good Place helps us assess the 2020 Name of the Year bracket.

To hear the full episode, sign up for Slate Plus at Slate.com/HangUpPlus.