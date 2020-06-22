Will Washington’s NFL Team Finally Change Its Racist Nickname?

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by Ben Lindbergh of the Ringer to discuss Major League Baseball’s labor fight. They also talk about whether the Washington NFL team will ditch its nickname. Finally, they interview hammer thrower Gwen Berry about her battle for Olympic athletes to have the right to protest.

Baseball (05:54): Will baseball be back this year? If it isn’t, who’s to blame?

Washington NFL team (27:41): Racist monuments are getting toppled everywhere. Will a racist team nickname be next?

Gwen Berry (46:57): The hammer thrower raised her fist on the podium in 2019. What does she think of today’s protest movement?

Afterballs (01:09:02): Joel on his father and Bobby Mitchell and Stefan on Detroit boxer Ducky Dietz.