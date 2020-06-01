George Floyd Is a Sports Story

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about how the sports world is reacting, and how all of us are reacting, to the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. They’re also be joined by ESPN’s Myron Medcalf to talk about college sports, and who is and isn’t speaking out about racial injustice.

George Floyd (01:12): What athletes and leagues are saying and doing after Floyd’s killing, and what should happen next.

Floyd and college sports (26:16): Basketball coach LeVelle Moton called out his white colleagues for their silence. Will anything change going forward?

Afterball (54:27): Joel on George Floyd, Houston high school athlete.