The USWNT Is Out

Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis talk about the U.S. national soccer team’s early exit from the Women’s World Cup. Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley also joins to discuss the huge shakeups in the Big Ten, Big 12, and Pac-12 conferences and ESPN’s Jeff Passan assesses the fallout from the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Finally, Josh interviews Wimbledon quarterfinalist Chris Eubanks.

Women’s World Cup (2:47): What went wrong for the U.S. women’s national team.

NCAA (26:01): Assessing the most significant week ever in conference realignment.

MLB (49:37): Did the Mets and Angels make the right calls at the trade deadline?

Chris Eubanks (01:07:51): A conversation with one of the most fascinating men in tennis.