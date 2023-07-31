The Biggest Contract in NBA History

Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by the Washington Post’s Chuck Culpepper to talk about big wins for Colombia and Australia at the Women’s World Cup. Alex Kirshner of Slate and the Split Zone Duo podcast also joins to discuss whether NFL running backs should go on strike and the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown getting the biggest NBA deal ever.

Women’s World Cup (2:40): The scene in the stadium when Australia thrashed Canada.

NFL running backs (21:34): What can they do to get more respect and more cash?

Big-money deals (42:47): Is there any amount of money that’s too much for a pro athlete to make?

Afterball (1:02:22): Stefan on the world Scrabble championships in Las Vegas.