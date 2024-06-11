Wait, America Is Awesome at Cricket Now?

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the Boston Celtics’ early dominance over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. Stefan and Josh are also joined by journalist Peter Della Penna to talk about the United States’ massive cricket upset over Pakistan. Finally, Butch Reynolds joins to discuss the new ESPN 30 for 30 documentary False Positive on the doping allegation that derailed his life and career.





NBA Finals (3:02): Does Dallas have any chance of coming back?





Cricket (22:47): How the U.S. pulled off a historic victory.





Butch Reynolds (41:53): An interview with an American track legend.





Afterball (1:02:08): Josh on Alexander Zverev, who (despite his claims) was not just declared innocent.





