The Huge NBA Gambling Scandal

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by writer Tom Haberstroh to discuss Jontay Porter’s lifetime ban from the NBA for gambling. The Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh also joins to talk about the scourge of pitcher injuries in Major League Baseball and what MLB should do to get the crisis under control.





Jontay Porter (2:51): What his ban augurs for the future of pro sports and betting.

Pitcher injuries (26:17): What is MLB doing about them? Is it too late?

Afterball (47:02): Stefan on why the Ivy League’s best basketball players are transferring.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad free.)





