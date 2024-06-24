Remembering Willie Mays

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin share their thoughts on baseball legend Willie Mays, who died last week at age 93. Morgan Campbell of the CBC also joins to analyze the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials and to look at how the sports world turned on Drake.





Mays (3:02): His greatest catch, the racism he faced, and his run-in with Commissioner Bowie Kuhn.





Track (28:05): Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles roared to victories in the 100 meters.

Drake and sports (46:45): Drake’s NBA “friends” appear to be siding with Kendrick Lamar.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad free.)





