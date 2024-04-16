The Meaning of O.J. Simpson

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin, discuss the death of O.J. Simpson and everything his life and his murder trial dredged up. They’re also joined by Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports for a breakdown of the NBA playoffs.





O.J. Simpson's legacy (2:05): Reckoning with the meaning of O.J.





NBA Playoffs (23:45): Breaking down the upcoming playoff picture.





Afterball (41:42): Joel on O.J. Simpson’s long and not so successful sportscasting career.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad free.)





