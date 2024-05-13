The WNBA Takes Flight

Joel Anderson and Josh Levin are joined by the Washington Post’s Ben Golilver to talk about the NBA’s conference semifinals. Jackie Powell of the Next also joins to preview all the big storylines leading into the most-anticipated WNBA season ever. Finally, one of the WNBA’s top draft picks in 2023, Maddy Siegrist, explains what the 2024 rookie class can expect in their first year as pros.





NBA playoffs (3:29): The Nuggets aren’t dead yet and the Knicks are held together with duct tape.

WNBA (21:25): Caitlin Clark’s debut, the Aces going for three in a row, and the rollout of charter flights.

Siegrist (39:49): The second-year player for the Dallas Wings on adjusting to the WNBA.





Afterball (56:22): Joel on the seeming demise of the Arena Football League.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad free.)





Want more Hang Up and Listen? Subscribe to Slate Plus to immediately unlock weekly bonus episodes. Plus, you’ll access ad-free listening across all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts by clicking “Try Free” at the top of our show page, or visit slate.com/hangupplus to get access wherever you listen.