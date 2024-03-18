The NFL’s Quarterback Shuffle

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the top storylines going into March Madness. They also assess the NFL’s big quarterback moves. Finally, they discuss the greatest Scrabble play of all time and the fascinating Kiwi who made it.

March Madness (5:20): Brown’s Ivy League loss, the possible showdowns in the women’s bracket, and more.

NFL QBs (26:56): Were the Steelers smart to get Russell Wilson AND Justin Fields?

Nigel Richards (41:44): A singular moment of Scrabble genius from a singular player.

Afterball (51:23): Joel on the Mississippi Valley State men’s basketball team’s lone victory and the student announcers who called it.