Chaos at the Copa

Kansas Bends the Knee for the NFL

01:06:57 |

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh are joined J.C. Bradbury, professor and author of the forthcoming book This One Will Be Different: False Promises and Fiscal Realities of Publicly Funded Stadiums, for a frank discussion of Kansas’ plan to spend nearly $2 billion on a new Chiefs stadium, and how taxpayers are often left footing the bill for largely private gain. The hosts also fire up the MLB hot stove and examine the NFL playoff picture. On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses the embarrassing revival of the battle of the sexes, which occurred in Dubai in December. The Chiefs’ New Stadium (6:35): KC says no prob to 2 billion MLB Hot Stove (28:39): Where will Kyle Tucker land? NFL playoffs (42:17): The missed field goal heard round the world! (Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.) Get more Hang Up and Listen with Slate Plus! Join for weekly bonus episodes of Hang Up and Listen and ad-free listening on all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe from the Hang Up and Listen show page on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or visit slate.com/hangupplus for access wherever you listen. You can email us at hangup@slate.com. Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Patrick Fort.