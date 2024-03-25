Who Gets to Be a March Madness Folk Hero?

Joel Anderson, Josh Levin, and Ben Mathis-Lilley talk about whether college hoops has passed by John Calipari and why Oakland’s Jack Gohlke became a folk hero. They also discuss Kim Mulkey’s preemptive strike against the Washington Post and what to make of the strange story of Shohei Ohtani, his interpreter, and massive gambling debts.

NCAA tournament (4:06): The strangeness of tourneys that have mostly gone to form.

Mulkey (23:07): The LSU women’s basketball coach goes on the attack … over a story that hasn’t been published.

Ohtani (39:24): Trying to make sense of a very confusing series of events.

Afterball (50:56): Josh on Kobe Elvis.

(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad free.)

