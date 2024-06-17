How Sports Became Grievance Games

Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin talk to Slate contributing writer Alex Kirshner about Bryson DeChambeau’s win—and Rory McIlroy’s heartbreaking loss—at the U.S. Open. Then, Washington Post columnist Jerry Brewer joins Stefan and Joel Anderson to analyze the NBA Finals and discuss his series “Grievance Games.”





U.S. Open (2:56): What went wrong for Rory McIlroy.





NBA Finals (22:19): Checking in on the Celtics and Mavericks.

Grievance Games (39:17): How sports have “buckled under the pressures of grievance and division.”





Afterball (56:29): Stefan on the 20th anniversary of Greece’s remarkable 2004 European soccer championship.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad free.)





Want more Hang Up and Listen? Subscribe to Slate Plus to immediately unlock weekly bonus episodes. Plus, you’ll access ad-free listening across all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts by clicking “Try Free” at the top of our show page, or visit slate.com/hangupplus to get access wherever you listen.