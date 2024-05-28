Luka and Kyrie Are Running the NBA

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the stardom of the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as well as Draymond Green’s stint on TNT’s Inside the NBA. Michael McCann of Sportico also joins to break down the multibillion-dollar settlement that will likely mark the end of amateurism in college sports.





Luka and Kyrie: How the Mavericks duo took over the Western Conference Finals.

NCAA: Will the settlement deal actually become reality? And how will the payments work?

Afterball: Stefan on Bill Walton, Jack Scott, and the FBI.





Want more Hang Up and Listen? Subscribe to Slate Plus to immediately unlock weekly bonus episodes. Plus, you’ll access ad-free listening across all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts by clicking “Try Free” at the top of our show page, or visit slate.com/hangupplus to get access wherever you listen.