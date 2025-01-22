The Buckeyes Are Champs Again

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs examine college football’s first twelve-team playoff and how Ohio State won it all. The panel then talks about the NFL playoffs with Jayden Daniels’ continued rise and Lamar Jackson’s sad defeat. They also chat about Roki Sasaki’s decision to join the Dodgers, plus an Afterball from Ben on goalie goals!





On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts discuss the Biden administration's last-minute guidance on revenue sharing in college sports.





CFB Championship (2:08) Ohio State wins it all.





NFL playoffs (21:14): The sad collapse of the Detroit Lions.





Roki Sassaki: (40:22): The predictable L.A. landing spot for the Japanese hurler.





Afterballs (58:49): Ben on hockey goalie goals.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





