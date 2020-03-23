Tom Brady Is a Buc

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about Tom Brady’s move from New England to Tampa Bay. They also discuss the increasing calls to postpone the Olympics. Finally, they interview rugby announcer Nick Heath, who has taken to providing commentary on ordinary life events.

Tom Brady (02:02): Did the Patriots disrespect the legendary quarterback? What can we expect of his tenure with the Bucs?

Olympics (20:38): Why has the International Olympic Committee been so slow to understand the reality of the global coronavirus pandemic?

Life commentary (35:19): How a play-by-play commentator adapted to a world without sports.

Afterballs (54:50): Joel on claiming unearned national championships and Josh on the fake games played by the 1982 Saints.