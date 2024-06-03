The WNBA’s Caitlin Clark Drama

Joel Anderson and Josh Levin are joined by Howard Megdal of the Next to discuss the tumultuous beginning to Caitlin Clark’s rookie season. Historian and author Larry Lester also joins to explain how records from the Negro Leagues finally got incorporated into the major-league record book. Finally, Joel speaks with Arena Football League player Tamatoa Silva about how it felt to watch an entire league come crashing down around him.





Caitlin Clark (2:49): Dissecting all the drama surrounding the WNBA star.

Negro Leagues (25:23): What to know about all the new stats, and why it took so long for MLB to add them to the record book.





Arena Football League (47:56): A conversation about life on the football fringes.





Afterball (59:48): Josh on Dejounte Murray and the greatest NBA quote of all time.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad free.)





