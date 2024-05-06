So Long Sixers

Joel Anderson, Josh Levin, and NPR’s Gene Demby look back at the epic first-round series between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. They also check in on the chaos inside Deion Sanders’ Colorado football program. Finally, Alex Prewitt joins Joel, Josh, and Stefan Fatsis to examine why Korean basketball players bank in their free throws.





Knicks- Sixers (2:25): How New York came out on top and what’s next for Philly.

Colorado (19:03): What happened to all the players Coach Prime booted?

Banked-in free throws (34:26): A deep dive into a mysterious phenomenon.





Afterball (49:15): Josh on the Shaq-Kobe NBA (and rap) beef.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad free.)





