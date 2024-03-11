March Madness Comes Early

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by Great Expectations author Vinson Cunningham to talk about the fracas between the LSU and South Carolina women’s basketball teams. They also discuss Steve Garvey, DEI in Florida, and other intersections between sports and politics in 2024.

Women’s hoops (3:24): In so many ways, this weekend showed that this sport has the juice.

Sports and politics (22:07): How athletes are influencing politics and policy this election year.

Afterball (43:01): Josh on the U.S. women’s national team’s Gold Cup victory and what it all means.