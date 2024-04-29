Anthony Edwards Is Here

Joel Anderson, Josh Levin, and Slate’s Alex Kirshner discuss the quarterback frenzy at the top of the NFL draft and Anthony Edwards’ star-making performances in the NBA playoffs. Then, Josh and Stefan Fatsis are joined by cross-country skiing broadcaster Chad Salmela to talk about the remarkable Jessie Diggins.





QBs in the NFL draft (4:23): Was the Falcons’ Michael Penix pick a big mistake?

Edwards (18:44): The Timberwolves guard looks ready for the spotlight.

Diggins (34:06): Why everyone should root for the American skiing sensation.





Afterballs (56:38 ): Joel on "Machine Gun" Molly Bolin and WNBA.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad free.)





