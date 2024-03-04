Peter King’s Exit Interview

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by NFL reporting legend Peter King to talk about the Chicago Bears’ quarterback dilemma, what he’s seen in his four decades covering pro football, and why Bill Belichick refuses to speak to him.

Justin Fields and Caleb Williams (4:02): What are the Bears going to do?

Peter King looks back (29:48): What stories did he screw up? Which ones does he wish he got to cover?

Afterball (50:38): Stefan on D.C. public school basketball powerhouse Jackson-Reed.